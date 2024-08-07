B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) by 51.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,711 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,299,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $579,945,000 after buying an additional 6,150,358 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Mueller Industries by 94.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,618,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $264,920,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729,382 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Mueller Industries by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,172,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $196,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055,506 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 93.1% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,849,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $59,606,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries Trading Up 3.6 %

Mueller Industries stock opened at $67.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.42. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.96 and a 12-month high of $72.68.

Mueller Industries Dividend Announcement

Mueller Industries ( NYSE:MLI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.12. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 16.19%. The company had revenue of $997.75 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John B. Hansen sold 2,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.61, for a total value of $160,181.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 103,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,090,399.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director John B. Hansen sold 2,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.61, for a total value of $160,181.13. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 103,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,090,399.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth M. Donovan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total value of $115,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,427,836.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples.

