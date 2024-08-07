B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,312 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.10% of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 535,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,205,000 after purchasing an additional 128,455 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its position in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 18,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 3,766 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 68,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 9,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 335,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 38,916 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of PMM stock opened at $6.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.09. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $6.42.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th were given a $0.0238 dividend. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 24th.

(Free Report)

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of tax-exempt municipal securities, including high-yield securities that are rated below investment grade.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.