B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $184,000 Stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) by 29.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,876 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,375 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NIO were worth $184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in NIO during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in NIO in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NIO by 272.3% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 6,875 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIO during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new position in NIO in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. 48.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NIO opened at $3.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.86. Nio Inc – has a twelve month low of $3.61 and a twelve month high of $15.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.57 and its 200 day moving average is $5.00.

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.05). NIO had a negative net margin of 39.38% and a negative return on equity of 111.91%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NIO shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of NIO from $5.90 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of NIO from $10.40 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NIO from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $4.80 to $5.40 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on NIO in a report on Monday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.55.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

