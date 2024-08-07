B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $203,000 Position in Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) by 24.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,299 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mobileye Global were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mobileye Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mobileye Global in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Mobileye Global by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Mobileye Global during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co bought a new position in shares of Mobileye Global during the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. Institutional investors own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MBLY opened at $15.62 on Wednesday. Mobileye Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.33 and a 1-year high of $44.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.36, a PEG ratio of 29.75 and a beta of 0.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.43.

Mobileye Global ( NASDAQ:MBLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $439.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.34 million. Mobileye Global had a negative net margin of 12.14% and a positive return on equity of 1.32%. Mobileye Global’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Mobileye Global Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MBLY shares. Fox Advisors lowered shares of Mobileye Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Mobileye Global from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Mobileye Global from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Mobileye Global from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Mobileye Global in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.89.

In other Mobileye Global news, CEO Amnon Shashua bought 631,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.51 per share, with a total value of $10,433,709.13. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 4,080,097 shares in the company, valued at $67,362,401.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.48 per share, for a total transaction of $99,072.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 139,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,153,360.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amnon Shashua bought 631,963 shares of Mobileye Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.51 per share, with a total value of $10,433,709.13. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 4,080,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,362,401.47. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

