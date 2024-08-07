B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $250,000 Stock Holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 447 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in United Airlines during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Airlines in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the first quarter worth $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in United Airlines in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UAL has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on United Airlines from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on United Airlines from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.20.

United Airlines Price Performance

NASDAQ UAL opened at $38.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.41 and its 200-day moving average is $47.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of 4.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.44. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.68 and a 12-month high of $56.17.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The transportation company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by $0.17. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 33.90%. The business had revenue of $14.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

