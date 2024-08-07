B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 31.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,714 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 112.1% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 3,819 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 861.5% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 8,615 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Medical Properties Trust Stock Up 4.4 %

NYSE MPW opened at $4.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.44. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $2.92 and a one year high of $10.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.27.

Medical Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.58%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently -27.03%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MPW shares. Colliers Securities cut Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $4.25 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $2.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Medical Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medical Properties Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.61.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MPW

About Medical Properties Trust

(Free Report)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.