B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,279 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 2,255 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRA. DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the 4th quarter worth $152,000.

Shares of NYSE:FRA opened at $12.81 on Wednesday. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.45 and a fifty-two week high of $13.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.1238 dividend. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

