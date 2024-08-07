B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Invests $180,000 in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,538 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 21,736 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,918 shares during the last quarter. 42.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust alerts:

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VMO opened at $10.22 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.01 and a 200-day moving average of $9.72. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a twelve month low of $7.86 and a twelve month high of $10.29.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Dividend Announcement

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.34%.

(Free Report)

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.