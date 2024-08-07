B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Invests $219,000 in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 968 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in United Therapeutics by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 23,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,150,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in United Therapeutics by 13,769.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,015 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after buying an additional 8,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,034 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United Therapeutics news, Director Christopher Causey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.53, for a total value of $563,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,178,203.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Christopher Patusky sold 1,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.35, for a total transaction of $346,298.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Causey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.53, for a total transaction of $563,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,178,203.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 103,644 shares of company stock valued at $31,558,715. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen increased their price objective on United Therapeutics from $270.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com downgraded United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on United Therapeutics from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.73.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on UTHR

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

United Therapeutics stock opened at $321.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.55. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12 month low of $208.62 and a 12 month high of $343.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $310.44 and its 200-day moving average is $263.02.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $5.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.33 by ($0.48). United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.87% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The business had revenue of $714.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 25.4 earnings per share for the current year.

United Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Further Reading

