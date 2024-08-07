B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Invests $222,000 in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,691 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 5,021,719 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $226,028,000 after buying an additional 368,897 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Ciena by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,513,633 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $158,149,000 after purchasing an additional 791,215 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Ciena by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,162,410 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $97,331,000 after purchasing an additional 332,181 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Ciena by 1,944.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,062,394 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $101,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena during the 4th quarter worth about $73,476,000. 91.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ciena alerts:

Ciena Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CIEN opened at $46.72 on Wednesday. Ciena Co. has a 12 month low of $39.94 and a 12 month high of $63.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $910.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.80 million. Ciena had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CIEN shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Ciena from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ciena from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Ciena in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lowered Ciena from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $59.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Ciena from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Ciena

Insider Activity at Ciena

In other Ciena news, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $170,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 212,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,368,269.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ciena news, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $170,835.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 212,421 shares in the company, valued at $10,368,269.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Joseph Cumello sold 1,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $63,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,444,267. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,832 shares of company stock worth $769,636. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

About Ciena

(Free Report)

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.