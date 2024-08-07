B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Invests $235,000 in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Churchill Downs by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 11,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHDN opened at $132.64 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $138.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.84. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 1 year low of $106.45 and a 1 year high of $146.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 29.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.97.

Churchill Downs ( NASDAQ:CHDN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $890.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.59 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 47.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Churchill Downs from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Mizuho increased their price target on Churchill Downs from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 target price (up from $165.00) on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Churchill Downs from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.11.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; and casino gaming.

