B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Invests $263,000 in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 530 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DPZ. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 353.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,091 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,007 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 701.3% in the first quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 4,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 4,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 34.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,950 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Baird R W raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $612.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $575.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Argus raised their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $517.39.

Domino’s Pizza Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of DPZ opened at $429.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.87. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12 month low of $330.05 and a 12 month high of $542.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $485.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $475.00.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The restaurant operator reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.35. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.42% and a negative return on equity of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 39.43%.

About Domino’s Pizza

(Free Report)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.