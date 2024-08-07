B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,133 Shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Royce Value Trust were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Royce Value Trust by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 384,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,837,000 after buying an additional 147,935 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Royce Value Trust by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 667,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,128,000 after acquiring an additional 59,308 shares during the period. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Royce Value Trust during the first quarter valued at $652,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royce Value Trust during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust by 126.8% in the first quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 26,256 shares during the last quarter. 25.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Royce Value Trust alerts:

Royce Value Trust Stock Performance

NYSE RVT opened at $14.56 on Wednesday. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.85 and a twelve month high of $16.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.66.

Royce Value Trust Increases Dividend

Royce Value Trust Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from Royce Value Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.69%.

(Free Report)

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Royce Value Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royce Value Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.