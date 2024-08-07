B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,232 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Snap were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 2,580.4% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Snap by 161.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Snap in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Snap in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Snap by 108.7% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 4,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

SNAP stock opened at $8.64 on Wednesday. Snap Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.28 and a 1 year high of $17.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.66 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.73.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Snap from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Snap from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Snap from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Snap from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Snap from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snap presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.23.

In other Snap news, Director Joanna Coles sold 3,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total value of $59,921.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,283.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joanna Coles sold 3,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total value of $59,921.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,283.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total transaction of $141,805.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 483,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,696,351.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 225,078 shares of company stock worth $3,518,129 in the last ninety days. 22.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

