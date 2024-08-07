B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 26.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WHR. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 190.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Whirlpool in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 82.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Whirlpool by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WHR shares. Bank of America began coverage on Whirlpool in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.75.

NYSE WHR opened at $92.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Whirlpool Co. has a 12 month low of $84.18 and a 12 month high of $144.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $97.35 and its 200 day moving average is $102.85. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.44.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 27.67%. Whirlpool’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.21 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 11.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

