B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 1,132 Shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Free Report) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,132 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 24,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 10,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 35,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP lifted its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 159,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,307,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA KWEB opened at $26.06 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.96 and a 200-day moving average of $27.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 1.30. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.68 and a fifty-two week high of $32.63.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Company Profile

The KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CSI Overseas China Internet index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index composed of overseas-listed Chinese Internet companies. KWEB was launched on Jul 31, 2013 and is managed by KraneShares.

