B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 2,286 Shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ – Free Report) by 17.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,286 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.11% of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 14.2% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 558,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,286,000 after buying an additional 69,402 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 408,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,987,000 after purchasing an additional 72,536 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 216,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,937,000 after purchasing an additional 72,641 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 127,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 54,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 126,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 60,790 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of BATS IYZ opened at $21.92 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF has a twelve month low of $26.56 and a twelve month high of $34.77. The company has a market cap of $220.30 million, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.78.

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Telecommunications Sector Index Fund, is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Telecommunications Index (the Index).

