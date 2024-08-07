B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 590 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. ClearBridge Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the first quarter worth $156,093,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $149,906,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,868,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $227,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,341 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,539,000. Finally, BROOKFIELD Corp ON purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $65,389,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ES opened at $65.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.83. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $52.03 and a fifty-two week high of $68.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.95. Eversource Energy had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total value of $158,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,272 shares in the company, valued at $603,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $562,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 63,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,009.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total value of $158,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Eversource Energy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America raised Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eversource Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.43.

About Eversource Energy

(Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Read More

