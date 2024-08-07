B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 6,037 Shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Free Report) by 27.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,037 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 65.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 143,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 56,897 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 95,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 6,697 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 825.4% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 16,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 14,650 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 162,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,150,000 after buying an additional 8,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Arbor Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $667,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.25% of the company’s stock.

Arbor Realty Trust Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock opened at $13.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.36. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.77 and a 1 year high of $16.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 36.63 and a quick ratio of 36.63.

Arbor Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Arbor Realty Trust ( NYSE:ABR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. Arbor Realty Trust had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 26.05%. The business had revenue of $297.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.67%. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ABR shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $12.00 to $11.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $13.25 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates through Structured Business and Agency Business segments. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

