B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:BAPR)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:BAPR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 0.10% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 230,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 61,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the fourth quarter worth about $172,000. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the 1st quarter worth about $503,000. Finally, Keystone Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - April alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Stock Performance

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April stock opened at $40.24 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.23. The company has a market cap of $232.59 million, a PE ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 0.64.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New (BAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.