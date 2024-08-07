B. Riley Weighs in on Xponential Fitness, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:XPOF)

Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley increased their FY2024 EPS estimates for Xponential Fitness in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 5th. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen now expects that the company will earn $1.00 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.77. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Xponential Fitness’ current full-year earnings is $0.92 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Xponential Fitness’ FY2025 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

Get Xponential Fitness alerts:

XPOF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Roth Capital raised shares of Xponential Fitness to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.25.

Xponential Fitness Trading Up 1.2 %

Xponential Fitness stock opened at $13.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $666.76 million, a P/E ratio of -24.33 and a beta of 1.23. Xponential Fitness has a 1-year low of $7.40 and a 1-year high of $23.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.20.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.22). Xponential Fitness had a negative return on equity of 9.53% and a negative net margin of 6.51%. The company had revenue of $76.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Xponential Fitness

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Xponential Fitness by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its stake in Xponential Fitness by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 26,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Xponential Fitness by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,325,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,552,000 after purchasing an additional 5,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC raised its stake in Xponential Fitness by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 48,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 6,324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

Xponential Fitness Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Xponential Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xponential Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.