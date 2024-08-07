Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (TSE:BDGI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (TSE:BDGI – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$50.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BDGI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$60.00 to C$55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$45.00 to C$42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. CIBC reduced their target price on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$56.60 to C$55.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$52.00 to C$48.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

In other Badger Infrastructure Solutions news, Director Robert Dawson acquired 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$43.40 per share, with a total value of C$69,441.44. In related news, Director Mary Jordan bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$41.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$41,720.00. Also, Director Robert Dawson purchased 1,600 shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$43.40 per share, with a total value of C$69,441.44. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 8,600 shares of company stock valued at $349,196. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BDGI stock opened at C$35.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$39.69 and a 200-day moving average of C$43.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.32, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a one year low of C$32.25 and a one year high of C$51.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This is an increase from Badger Infrastructure Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Badger Infrastructure Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.72%.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; and debris removal services for frac tank clean-outs, road and box culvert clean-outs, pipe-rammed casing clean-outs, ballast and filter media removal, and inside structures and buildings material removal.

