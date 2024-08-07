Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI) Given New C$50.00 Price Target at CIBC

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by CIBC from C$52.00 to C$50.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BDGI. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$45.00 to C$42.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$52.00 to C$48.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$62.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$54.00 to C$50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$60.00 to C$55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Badger Infrastructure Solutions presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$50.00.

Shares of TSE:BDGI opened at C$35.85 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$39.69 and a 200-day moving average of C$43.97. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.32, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.72. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a 52-week low of C$32.25 and a 52-week high of C$51.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. This is a boost from Badger Infrastructure Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Badger Infrastructure Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 44.72%.

In related news, Senior Officer Juan Francisco Brondo Garcia acquired 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$42.79 per share, with a total value of C$192,555.00. In related news, Senior Officer Juan Francisco Brondo Garcia acquired 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$42.79 per share, with a total value of C$192,555.00. Also, Director Robert Dawson acquired 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$43.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$69,441.44. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 8,600 shares of company stock valued at $349,196. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; and debris removal services for frac tank clean-outs, road and box culvert clean-outs, pipe-rammed casing clean-outs, ballast and filter media removal, and inside structures and buildings material removal.

