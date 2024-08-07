BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of BAE Systems plc (LON:BA – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,410 ($18.02).

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on BAE Systems from GBX 1,290 ($16.49) to GBX 1,440 ($18.40) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of BAE Systems to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,440 ($18.40) target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.17) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

Insider Buying and Selling

BAE Systems Trading Up 0.2 %

In other BAE Systems news, insider Charles Woodburn sold 485,694 shares of BAE Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,389 ($17.75), for a total value of £6,746,289.66 ($8,621,456.43). Insiders have acquired a total of 35 shares of company stock worth $46,394 in the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BAE Systems stock opened at GBX 1,271 ($16.24) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,317.11 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,300.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.47. The company has a market cap of £38.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,118.33, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.36.

BAE Systems Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a GBX 12.40 ($0.16) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. BAE Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5,000.00%.

About BAE Systems

(Get Free Report

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Platforms & Services, Air, Maritime, and Cyber & Intelligence. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance capabilities, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

