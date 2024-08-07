Bakkt (BKKT) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.77) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.25) by $0.39. Bakkt had a negative return on equity of 37.42% and a negative net margin of 4.26%. The firm had revenue of $854.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.90 million. On average, analysts expect Bakkt to post $-6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:BKKT opened at $14.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $199.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 4.80. Bakkt has a 52 week low of $5.57 and a 52 week high of $68.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.61.

Bakkt Holdings, Inc offers software as a service and application programming interface solutions for crypto and loyalty, powering engagement, and performance. The company operates Bakkt Marketplace, a platform that enables consumers to buy, sell, and store crypto in an embedded web experience; Bakkt Crypto, a platform that supports clients with a range of crypto solutions; and Bakkt Trust, institutional-grade qualified custody solution for market participants.

