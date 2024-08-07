Ball (NYSE:BALL) PT Lowered to $77.00

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $80.00 to $77.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.64% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ball from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective (up previously from $76.00) on shares of Ball in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Ball from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Mizuho upped their target price on Ball from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Ball from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ball currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.08.

Ball stock opened at $63.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $19.65 billion, a PE ratio of 4.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.22. Ball has a 1-year low of $42.81 and a 1-year high of $71.32.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 32.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ball will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ball declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, April 24th that permits the company to buyback 40,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Ball

In other Ball news, Director Pedro Henrique Mariani sold 5,000 shares of Ball stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total value of $349,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,095.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of Ball during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ball during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ball by 2,341.5% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

