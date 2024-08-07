Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.38

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.38 and traded as low as $2.22. Banco Bradesco shares last traded at $2.28, with a volume of 57,379 shares.
Banco Bradesco Trading Up 5.1 %
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.
Banco Bradesco Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.0032 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.04%.
Institutional Trading of Banco Bradesco
About Banco Bradesco
Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; overdraft and agribusiness loans; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; car, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; foreign currency exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Banco Bradesco
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Uber’s Earnings Beat: Rideshare and Delivery Surge
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Hims & Hers Reports Stellar Quarter: Stock Set for a Rally
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Cloudflare Stock Flares Up on Solid EPS Beat and Raised Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.