Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.38

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.38 and traded as low as $2.22. Banco Bradesco shares last traded at $2.28, with a volume of 57,379 shares.

Banco Bradesco Trading Up 5.1 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Banco Bradesco Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.0032 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.04%.

Institutional Trading of Banco Bradesco

About Banco Bradesco

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Banco Bradesco stock. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Banco Bradesco S.A. ( NYSE:BBDO Free Report ) by 41.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,795 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,898 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; overdraft and agribusiness loans; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; car, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; foreign currency exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

