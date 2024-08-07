Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BSAC. Itau BBA Securities raised Banco Santander-Chile from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Banco Santander-Chile to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.48.

NYSE:BSAC opened at $19.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.83. Banco Santander-Chile has a fifty-two week low of $16.89 and a fifty-two week high of $21.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.24.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 8.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 327,191 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,488,000 after buying an additional 25,237 shares during the period. ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC acquired a new position in Banco Santander-Chile in the fourth quarter valued at $2,327,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 115.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 12,957 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 65,669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.42% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency-denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.

