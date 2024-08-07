Bancolombia (CIB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.43 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.33. Bancolombia had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. On average, analysts expect Bancolombia to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CIB opened at $31.19 on Wednesday. Bancolombia has a 52-week low of $24.15 and a 52-week high of $37.85. The stock has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.47 and a 200 day moving average of $33.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.898 dividend. This represents a $3.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.52%. This is a boost from Bancolombia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.62%.

CIB has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Bancolombia from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Bancolombia in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.32.

Bancolombia SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in Colombia and internationally. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

