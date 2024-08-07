Bank First National (OTCMKTS:BFNC) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $83.54

Bank First National Co. (OTCMKTS:BFNC – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $83.54 and traded as low as $83.01. Bank First National shares last traded at $83.99, with a volume of 21,167 shares changing hands.
Bank First National Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.54.
About Bank First National
Bank First Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services to individual and business customers. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, cash management accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, residential mortgages, consumer loans, credit cards, online banking, telephone banking, and mobile banking.
