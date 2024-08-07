Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Price Target Lowered to C$125.00 at Desjardins

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) had its target price lowered by Desjardins from C$129.00 to C$125.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins currently has a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BMO. Barclays reduced their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$140.00 to C$132.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Bank of Montreal from a moderate buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$140.00 to C$136.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$136.00 to C$142.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$143.00 to C$136.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$130.64.

BMO opened at C$111.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$80.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$117.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$123.96. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of C$102.67 and a fifty-two week high of C$133.95.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The bank reported C$2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.74 by C($0.15). The company had revenue of C$7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.06 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 17.71%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 11.2532189 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.85%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

