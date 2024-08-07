Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.18

Shares of Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.18 and traded as high as $13.28. Bank of the James Financial Group shares last traded at $13.28, with a volume of 6,659 shares traded.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.18. The company has a market cap of $60.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.76.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Bank of the James Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 20.51%.
Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the James that provides general retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, associations and organizations, and governmental authorities in Virginia, the United States. It offers checking, savings, individual retirement, and health care saving accounts, as well as other time deposits, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit.
