Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.18

Shares of Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.18 and traded as high as $13.28. Bank of the James Financial Group shares last traded at $13.28, with a volume of 6,659 shares traded.

Bank of the James Financial Group Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.18. The company has a market cap of $60.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.76.

Get Bank of the James Financial Group alerts:

Bank of the James Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Bank of the James Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of the James Financial Group

About Bank of the James Financial Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 253,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,631,000 after buying an additional 57,856 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Bank of the James Financial Group by 33.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 192,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 47,895 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Bank of the James Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $268,000. MontVue Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 7.6% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 17,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the James that provides general retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, associations and organizations, and governmental authorities in Virginia, the United States. It offers checking, savings, individual retirement, and health care saving accounts, as well as other time deposits, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of the James Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of the James Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.