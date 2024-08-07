Banxa (OTC:BNXAF) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Banxa Holdings Inc. (OTC:BNXAF – Get Free Report) traded down 2.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.36 and last traded at $0.36. 2,700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 8,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.37.
Banxa Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.48.
Banxa Company Profile
Banxa Holdings Inc operates as a payments service provider for the cryptocurrency exchanges in Australia, North America, and Europe. It provides Web3 on-and-off ramp solutions that allows end users to purchase cryptocurrency and NFT's using fiat currency. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Banxa
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Uber’s Earnings Beat: Rideshare and Delivery Surge
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Hims & Hers Reports Stellar Quarter: Stock Set for a Rally
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Cloudflare Stock Flares Up on Solid EPS Beat and Raised Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Banxa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banxa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.