Barclays Lowers Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Price Target to $29.00

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by research analysts at Barclays from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.35% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on APPN. William Blair downgraded Appian from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. KeyCorp lowered Appian from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. DA Davidson lowered Appian from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Appian from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Appian presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPN opened at $27.79 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.90 and a beta of 1.47. Appian has a 1 year low of $26.28 and a 1 year high of $52.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.71.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $146.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.87 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 234.57% and a negative net margin of 18.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.55) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Appian will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Appian news, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III bought 3,225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.02 per share, with a total value of $90,364.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,685.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III purchased 3,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.02 per share, with a total value of $90,364.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 19,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $551,685.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp bought 475,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.94 per share, with a total value of $14,696,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,365,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,942,505.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 1,381,568 shares of company stock worth $46,783,802 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 44.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APPN. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Appian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Appian during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Appian during the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Appian during the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Appian during the 4th quarter valued at $177,000. 52.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Appian Corporation, a software company that provides low-code design platform in the United States, Mexico, Portugal, and internationally. The company's platform offers artificial intelligence, process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize mission-critical business processes.

