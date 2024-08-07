Barclays Lowers BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Price Target to $7.00

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Barclays from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.05% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BIGC. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIGC opened at $5.88 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $454.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.04, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 5.06. BigCommerce has a 1 year low of $5.50 and a 1 year high of $12.34.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $81.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.13 million. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 12.68% and a negative return on equity of 82.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BigCommerce will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BigCommerce news, insider Brent Bellm sold 31,907 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total value of $266,423.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 719,939 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,011,490.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Brian Singh Dhatt sold 5,787 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total transaction of $48,321.45. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 240,841 shares in the company, valued at $2,011,022.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in BigCommerce by 5.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,278,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,817,000 after purchasing an additional 572,396 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP increased its stake in BigCommerce by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 7,553,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,493,000 after purchasing an additional 904,750 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,000,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,462,000 after buying an additional 282,380 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 2.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,327,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,144,000 after buying an additional 30,683 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 10.6% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,061,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,316,000 after buying an additional 102,100 shares during the period. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for enterprises, small businesses, and mid-markets in the United States, North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the AsiaPacific. The company provides a platform for launching and scaling an ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integration into third-party services.

