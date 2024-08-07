Barclays Lowers TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Price Target to $5.00

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Barclays from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 64.74% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TIXT. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. William Blair cut shares of TELUS International (Cda) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup decreased their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.65.

Shares of TIXT stock opened at $3.04 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. TELUS International has a 12 month low of $2.95 and a 12 month high of $11.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.74.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.03). TELUS International (Cda) had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 2.54%. The firm had revenue of $652.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that TELUS International will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TIXT. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 4,973 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) during the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 19,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 6,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the 4th quarter worth about $184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.55% of the company’s stock.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in the Asia-Pacific, the Central America, Europe, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

