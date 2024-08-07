Barrington Research Increases Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Price Target to $137.00

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Barrington Research from $133.00 to $137.00 in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Barrington Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 33.42% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on HURN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huron Consulting Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.75.

Huron Consulting Group Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HURN opened at $102.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.62. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59 and a beta of 0.61. Huron Consulting Group has a fifty-two week low of $84.26 and a fifty-two week high of $115.65.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $371.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.33 million. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 20.44% and a net margin of 5.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Huron Consulting Group will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Huron Consulting Group

In other Huron Consulting Group news, insider Kyle Featherstone sold 820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.07, for a total value of $88,617.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,129.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Kyle Featherstone sold 820 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.07, for a total value of $88,617.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,129.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Mccartney sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $26,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,160,932. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,692 shares of company stock valued at $3,689,918 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 26,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 2,020.0% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 954 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children's and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

Further Reading

