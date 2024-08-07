Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO) Price Target Cut to $19.00

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $20.00 to $19.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 19.12% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BLCO. Raymond James initiated coverage on Bausch + Lomb in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore increased their target price on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bausch + Lomb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bausch + Lomb currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.59.

Shares of Bausch + Lomb stock opened at $15.95 on Monday. Bausch + Lomb has a 1-year low of $13.16 and a 1-year high of $20.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.61, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.47.

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. Bausch + Lomb had a negative net margin of 10.15% and a positive return on equity of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bausch + Lomb will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Freshford Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bausch + Lomb by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC now owns 1,754,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,925,000 after purchasing an additional 403,062 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Bausch + Lomb in the first quarter worth $6,817,000. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bausch + Lomb by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,938,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,066,000 after purchasing an additional 343,772 shares during the last quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb in the first quarter valued at $5,602,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bausch + Lomb by 29.3% in the first quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 1,206,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,869,000 after buying an additional 273,484 shares during the last quarter. 11.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company in the United States, Puerto Rico, China, France, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Canada, Russia, Spain, Italy, Mexico, Poland, South Korea, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Vision Care, Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products comprising over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions, such as eye allergies, conjunctivitis, dry eye, and redness relief.

