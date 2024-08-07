Beam Therapeutics’ (BEAM) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, RTT News reports. Wedbush currently has a $57.00 price objective on the stock.

BEAM has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Beam Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:BEAM opened at $25.52 on Tuesday. Beam Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $16.95 and a 52-week high of $49.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.34 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.84.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.02. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 37.33% and a negative return on equity of 15.46%. The business had revenue of $11.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.18 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.08) EPS. Beam Therapeutics’s revenue was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Beam Therapeutics will post -4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO John M. Evans sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $1,470,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 998,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,459,403.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 4.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 143,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,752,000 after acquiring an additional 6,102 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Beam Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,673,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 5.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,578,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,402,000 after acquiring an additional 413,892 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 118.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 260,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,091,000 after acquiring an additional 141,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 34.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 223,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,782,000 after acquiring an additional 57,554 shares during the last quarter. 99.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease or beta-thalassemia; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; BEAM-201, an anti-CD7 CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a.

