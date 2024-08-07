Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BZH. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Beazer Homes USA from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Beazer Homes USA from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

BZH opened at $27.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $861.23 million, a PE ratio of 5.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.54. Beazer Homes USA has a 1 year low of $22.03 and a 1 year high of $34.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 13.50.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $595.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Beazer Homes USA will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Beazer Homes USA news, EVP Keith L. Belknap, Jr. sold 13,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total value of $414,561.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,701,028.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Beazer Homes USA news, EVP Keith L. Belknap, Jr. sold 13,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total value of $413,687.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 164,119 shares in the company, valued at $5,043,376.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Keith L. Belknap, Jr. sold 13,300 shares of Beazer Homes USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total value of $414,561.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,701,028.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. USA Financial Formulas raised its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 4,947.1% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 858 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the second quarter valued at $88,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Beazer Homes USA in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company also sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

