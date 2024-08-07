BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $49.32, but opened at $52.50. BellRing Brands shares last traded at $52.70, with a volume of 83,637 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $515.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.73 million. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 70.95%. BellRing Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on BRBR. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on BellRing Brands from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on BellRing Brands from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on BellRing Brands from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.71.

Insider Transactions at BellRing Brands

In related news, Chairman Robert V. Vitale sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $902,250.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 215,054 shares in the company, valued at $12,935,498.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BellRing Brands by 9.9% in the second quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in BellRing Brands by 1.7% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BellRing Brands by 0.4% in the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 126,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,207,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BellRing Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,086,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in BellRing Brands by 114.8% in the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 10,561 shares during the period. 94.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BellRing Brands Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.74.

About BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

