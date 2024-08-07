Benchmark Reiterates Buy Rating for Holley (NYSE:HLLY)

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Benchmark in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark’s target price suggests a potential upside of 251.39% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HLLY. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Holley in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of Holley in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.47.

Holley Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of HLLY stock opened at $3.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $407.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 1.47. Holley has a twelve month low of $3.16 and a twelve month high of $8.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.08.

In other news, Chairman Matthew E. Rubel bought 14,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.39 per share, for a total transaction of $49,131.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 169,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,228.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Holley

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLLY. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Holley by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 12,309 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Holley by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,133,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,131,000 after acquiring an additional 121,251 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC increased its stake in Holley by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 589,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 39,600 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in Holley by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 106,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 7,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Holley by 410.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 10,867 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Holley Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Holley Inc operates as designer, manufacturer, and marketer of automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. Its products span various automotive platforms and sells across multiple channels. The company's performance automotive products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products; and exhaust products, as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

Featured Stories

