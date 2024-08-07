Berenberg Bank Trims YouGov (LON:YOU) Target Price to GBX 810

YouGov (LON:YOU – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,200 ($15.34) to GBX 810 ($10.35) in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($12.78) target price on shares of YouGov in a research note on Monday, June 24th.

YouGov Stock Down 0.9 %

About YouGov

LON YOU opened at GBX 519.04 ($6.63) on Tuesday. YouGov has a 1 year low of GBX 402.63 ($5.15) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,240 ($15.85). The stock has a market capitalization of £601.41 million, a PE ratio of 2,620.00, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 587.63 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 876.37.

YouGov plc provides online market research services in the United Kingdom, the United States, the Middle East, Mainland Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Data Products, Data Services, and Custom Research. The Data Products division offers syndicated data products, which are available to clients on a subscription basis.

