Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Bought by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 103.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 509 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BBY. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 2.6% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 142,790 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $11,646,000 after acquiring an additional 3,617 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Best Buy in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,709,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy in the first quarter valued at approximately $831,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 155.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 54,480 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $4,469,000 after acquiring an additional 33,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of Best Buy in the first quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Stock Up 2.2 %

BBY stock opened at $82.00 on Wednesday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.30 and a 12-month high of $93.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.63.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.96 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 47.56%. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BBY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Best Buy in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, June 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Best Buy in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.87.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 88,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total transaction of $7,813,831.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 13,602,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,200,451,777.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 88,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total value of $7,813,831.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 13,602,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,200,451,777.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.85, for a total transaction of $85,850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 15,890,103 shares in the company, valued at $1,364,165,342.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,383,370 shares of company stock worth $288,293,276. 0.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

