Bezant Resources (LON:BZT) Stock Price Up 19%

Bezant Resources Plc (LON:BZT – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 19% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.03 ($0.00). Approximately 21,812,410 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 44,948,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.02 ($0.00).

Bezant Resources Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The stock has a market cap of £3.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.19.

Bezant Resources Company Profile

Bezant Resources Plc engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources. It explores for gold, silver, manganese, copper, and other minerals in the United Kingdom, Argentina, Namibia, and Botswana. The company was formerly known as Tanzania Gold Plc and changed its name to Bezant Resources Plc in July 2007.

