Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Downgraded by B. Riley

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $28.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $33.00. B. Riley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.85% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BCYC. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bicycle Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.14.

BCYC stock opened at $24.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 10.42, a quick ratio of 10.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $12.54 and a 1 year high of $27.24.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $9.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 49.35% and a negative net margin of 404.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 3,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total transaction of $62,730.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 384,076 shares in the company, valued at $7,543,252.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,555 shares of company stock worth $89,460. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 71.4% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,858 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp increased its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 16.3% during the first quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 24,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 3,502 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 0.6% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 888,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,975,000 after acquiring an additional 4,976 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 139,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $137,000. 86.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics in the United States and the United Kingdom. Its product pipeline comprising BT8009, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC) which is in phase I/II/III clinical trial for the treatment of high nectin-4 expressing tumors; BT5528, a BTC which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Ephrin type A receptor 2 expressing tumor; BT7480, a Bicycle TICA molecule which is in phase I/II targeting Nectin-4 and agonizing CD137; and BT7455, a Bicycle TICA molecule targeting Ephrin type A receptor 2 and CD137 and is in preclinical trial.

