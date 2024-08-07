Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) PT Lowered to $1.50 at Telsey Advisory Group

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $2.50 to $1.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 68.44% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital raised Big Lots from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Big Lots from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.20.

Shares of BIG opened at $0.89 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.76 and a 200-day moving average of $3.39. The company has a market cap of $26.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.39. Big Lots has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $10.11.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($4.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.23) by ($0.28). Big Lots had a negative net margin of 10.44% and a negative return on equity of 147.35%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($3.40) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Big Lots will post -11.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 11,915 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,598,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,922,000 after acquiring an additional 56,540 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Big Lots in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Big Lots by 244.7% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 461,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 327,397 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 84.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 124,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 57,402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, home décor, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, lawn and garden, and other holiday departments; soft home category consists of apparel, hosiery, jewelry; frames, fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textiles, and area rugs departments; and food category that includes beverages and grocery, specialty foods, and candy and snacks departments.

