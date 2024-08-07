BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.94.

BILL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of BILL from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of BILL from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of BILL from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of BILL in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of BILL in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

In other BILL news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 642 shares of BILL stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total value of $33,120.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,480.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other BILL news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total transaction of $33,120.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,480.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $134,985.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,901.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in BILL during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BILL by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in BILL by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in BILL during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in BILL in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BILL opened at $43.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.72. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of -55.66 and a beta of 1.61. BILL has a fifty-two week low of $43.11 and a fifty-two week high of $119.32.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

