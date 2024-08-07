BioAtla (BCAB) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect BioAtla to post earnings of ($0.45) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.09. On average, analysts expect BioAtla to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
BioAtla Stock Performance
Shares of BCAB stock opened at $1.44 on Wednesday. BioAtla has a fifty-two week low of $1.14 and a fifty-two week high of $4.02. The firm has a market cap of $69.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.27.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
BioAtla Company Profile
BioAtla, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumor cancer. The company's lead clinical stage product candidates include mecbotamab vedotin (BA3011), a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating undifferentiated pleomorphic sarcoma and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and ozuriftabmab vedotin (BA3021), a CAB ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of melanoma and squamous cell cancer of the head and neck.
