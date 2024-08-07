BioAtla (BCAB) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect BioAtla to post earnings of ($0.45) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.09. On average, analysts expect BioAtla to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get BioAtla alerts:

BioAtla Stock Performance

Shares of BCAB stock opened at $1.44 on Wednesday. BioAtla has a fifty-two week low of $1.14 and a fifty-two week high of $4.02. The firm has a market cap of $69.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on BCAB shares. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of BioAtla from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of BioAtla in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BCAB

BioAtla Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BioAtla, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumor cancer. The company's lead clinical stage product candidates include mecbotamab vedotin (BA3011), a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating undifferentiated pleomorphic sarcoma and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and ozuriftabmab vedotin (BA3021), a CAB ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of melanoma and squamous cell cancer of the head and neck.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BioAtla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioAtla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.