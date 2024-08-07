BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ (BCRX) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $30.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $14.17.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

BCRX opened at $7.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.79. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.03 and a 52-week high of $7.93.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $109.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.30 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. Research analysts forecast that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, Director Amy E. Mckee sold 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total transaction of $54,352.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,891.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, Director Amy E. Mckee sold 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total transaction of $54,352.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,891.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nancy J. Hutson bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.38 per share, for a total transaction of $31,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 86,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $553,898.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 103,601 shares of company stock worth $596,338. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCRX. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 122,180 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 7,220 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,439 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 10,026 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 47,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 10,086 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc purchased a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,022,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 45,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. 85.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

